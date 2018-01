BRIEF-Experian Says Q3 Organic Revenue Growth Of 5 Pct

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Experian Plc:

* ISSUES AN UPDATE ON TRADING FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* “WE ARE CONFIDENT OF FURTHER IMPROVEMENT AS WE MOVE INTO OUR TRADITIONALLY STRONGER FINAL QUARTER”

* FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE WE CONTINUE TO EXPECT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* SEES STABLE MARGINS AND FURTHER PROGRESS IN BENCHMARK EARNINGS PER SHARE

* Q3 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 5% AND TOTAL GROWTH OF 8% AT ACTUAL RATES

* IN NORTH AMERICA, WE DELIVERED ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 5%, WITH TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 7% IN Q3

* LATIN AMERICA DELIVERED ANOTHER STRONG QUARTER OF GROWTH, WITH TOTAL AND ORGANIC REVENUE UP 7% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN Q3

* TOTAL AND ORGANIC REVENUE AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN UK AND IRELAND WAS FLAT IN Q3

* CONTINUE TO REVIEW FULL IMPLICATIONS OF U.S NEW TAX LEGISLATION

* WE EXPECT EFFECT OF REDUCTION IN HEADLINE TAX RATE WILL BE BROADLY OFFSET BY REDUCTION IN AVAILABILITY OF TAX DEDUCTIONS

* GROUP BENCHMARK TAX RATE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018 WILL BE UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)