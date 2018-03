BRIEF-Experian Says To Acquire Clearscore For 275 Mln Pounds

March 15 (Reuters) - Experian Plc:

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE IS GBP£275M​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL BY COMPETITION & MARKETS AUTHORITY AND FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY​

* DEAL ‍IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE LATER IN 2018 AND TO BE ACCRETIVE TO BENCHMARK EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP​

* ‍EXPECT TO RECORD ONE-OFF INTEGRATION EXPENSES OF US$20M TO INTEGRATE BUSINESS AND REALISE PLANNED SYNERGIES​

* DEAL ‍WILL BE FUNDED FROM EXPERIAN’S EXISTING COMMITTED BANK FACILITIES.​

* ‍EBIT CONTRIBUTION FROM DEAL TO EXPERIAN IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL IN CALENDAR 2018, RISING TO A C.US$20M CONTRIBUTION IN CALENDAR 2019​

* ‍EBIT PROGRESSION FROM DEAL EXPECTED TO BE UNDERPINNED BY COST SYNERGIES ON INTEGRATION WITH EXPERIAN BUSINESS, AMOUNTING TO ABOUT $25M PER ANNUM​