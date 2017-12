BRIEF-Experience Co Ltd ‍Announces Acquisition Of Big Cat Green Island Reef Cruises

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Experience Co Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BIG CAT GREEN ISLAND REEF CRUISES (BC) IN CAIRNS, AND TROPICAL JOURNEYS (TJ) IN PORT DOUGLAS​

* DEAL FOR A$56.07 MILLION​

* ‍ACQUISITION WILL ADD $11.1 EBITDA IN FY19 AND WILL ALSO BE ACCRETIVE IN FY19​

* CO REVISED ITS FY2018 REVENUE TO BETWEEN A$135 MILLION AND A$140 MILLION UP FROM A$124MLN AND A$129 MILLION