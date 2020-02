Feb 20 (Reuters) - Experience Co Ltd:

* HY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS DOWN 12.2% TO $60.3 MILLION

* HY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE $7.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $7.4 MILLION

* EXPECTING AUSTRALIAN TOURISM MARKET TO EXPERIENCE HEADWINDS IN COMING MONTHS FOLLOWING CATASTROPHIC BUSHFIRE EVENTS

* EXPECTS TO EXPERIENCE AN ADVERSE IMPACT AS A RESULT OF BUSHFIRE EVENTS COVID-19 INTO SECOND HALF