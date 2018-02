Feb 12 (Reuters) - Experience Co Ltd:

* RE-AFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

* ‍HY NORMALISED NPAT $6.2 MILLION, UP 55.0%​

* 1H18 TOTAL REVENUE $59.2 MILLION, UP 51.5%