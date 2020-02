Feb 20 (Reuters) - Experience Co Ltd:

* EXPERIENCE CO LTD - BUSHFIRES AND COVID-19 EXPECTED TO ADVERSELY IMPACT 2H20

* EXPERIENCE CO LTD - STRATEGY REMAINS TO RESET BUSINESS IN FY20 WITH COST RATIONALISATION AND PROCESS IMPROVEMENT FOCUS AREAS FOR 2H20 Source text reut.rs/2ujaB2o Further company coverage: