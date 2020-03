March 27 (Reuters) - Expert System SpA:

* FY SALES EUR 31.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 983,007 VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ENSURES FULL BUSINESS CONTINUITY VIA SMART WORKING AMID COVID-19 CRISIS