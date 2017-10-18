FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exponent reports Q3 earnings per share $0.54
October 18, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Exponent reports Q3 earnings per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Exponent Inc

* Exponent reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $87.56 million versus I/B/E/S view $83.5 million

* Exponent Inc - “‍increasing our 2017 expectations to reflect exponent’s strong year to date performance”​

* Exponent Inc - ‍expect Q4 and full year 2017 revenues before reimbursements to grow in high single digits, as compared to same periods in 2016​

* Exponent Inc - ‍expect EBITDA margin growth in Q4 to be 0 to 50 basis points, as compared to same periods in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

