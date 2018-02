Feb 1 (Reuters) - Exponent Inc:

* EXPONENT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $88.28 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 100 TO 150 BASIS POINTS