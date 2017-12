Dec 7 (Reuters) - Exponent Inc:

* ‍INTENDS TO APPOINT EXPONENT‘S PRESIDENT, CATHERINE FORD CORRIGAN AS ITS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT​

* CO‘S CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, MICHAEL GAULKE IS PLANNING TO RETIRE AND WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION IN 2018​

* SAYS EXPONENT'S CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, PAUL JOHNSTON, 64, IS EXPECTED TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS