Nov 27 (Reuters) - EXPORT DEVELOPMENT BANK OF EGYPT :

* Q1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 199.6 MILLION VERSUS EGP 120.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 CONSOL NET INTEREST INCOME EGP 302 MILLION VERSUS EGP 239.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD APPROVES ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 2.73 BILLION FROM EGP 1.73 BILLION Source: (bit.ly/2AB2akp) Further company coverage: )