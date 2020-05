May 6 (Reuters) - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB:

* EXPRES2ION ANNOUNCES BAVARIAN NORDIC ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH ADAPTVAC TO ADVANCE THE COVID-19 VACCINE PROGRAM

* EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB - JOINT VENTURE ADAPTVAC HAS ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE HEAD OF TERMS AGREEMENT WITH BAVARIAN NORDIC TO LICENSE COVID-19 VACCINE