June 9 (Reuters) - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB :

* EXPRES2ION ANNOUNCES THAT THE CVLP COVID-19 VACCINE SHOWS STRONG VIRUS NEUTRALIZATION PROPERTIES IN ANIMAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA

* ANIMAL DATA FROM TESTS SHOW MANY-FOLD INCREASE IN IMMUNOGENICITY AND VIRUS NEUTRALIZATION COMPARED TO A SUB-UNIT VACCINE CONTROL