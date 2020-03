BRIEF-Expres2ion Announces EU Grant Award For The Covid-19 Vaccine Development Programme

March 6 (Reuters) - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB:

* EXPRES2ION ANNOUNCES EU GRANT AWARD FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

* EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB - AWARD FUNDING AMOUNTS TO 2,7 MEUR (28MSEK), OF WHICH EXPRES(2)ION DIRECTLY IS FUNDED WITH 0.88 MEUR (9.3 MSEK).

* EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB - EXPRES(2)ION BIOTECHNOLOGIES APS ANNOUNCES THAT CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN AWARDED AN EU HORIZON 2020 GRANT FOR COVID-19 (SARS-COV-2) CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)