May 4 (Reuters) - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB:

* EXPRES2ION ANNOUNCES LAST PART OF LOAN CONVERSION AND NEW LOAN FACILITY

* LOAN WILL BE CONVERTED INTO NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 9.06

* A NEW COMBINATION OF A LOAN AND A LOAN FACILITY TOTALLING UP TO SEK 6.5 MILLION ("NEW MODELIO LOAN") PROVIDES NEW WORKING CAPITAL FUNDING TO COMPANY