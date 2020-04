BRIEF-ExpreS2ion Announces Loan Conversion

April 22(Reuters) - ExpreS2ion:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT SEK 1.75 MLN (EXCLUDING ACCRUED INTEREST) OF LOAN PROVIDED BY MODELIO EQUITY AB WILL BE CONVERTED INTO NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF SEK 6.4925

* FOLLOWING CONVERSION, REMAINING OUTSTANDING LOAN TO MODELIO EQUITY AMOUNTS TO A TOTAL OF SEK 1.75 MLN

* THE NUMBER OF SHARES IN EXPRES2ION WILL INCREASE BY 283,288 SHARES AND THUS AMOUNT TO A TOTAL OF 15,735,303 SHARES

* THE TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL WILL AMOUNT TO SEK 1,748,367.000001

