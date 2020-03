March 31 (Reuters) - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB :

* EXPRES2ION ANNOUNCES 6.7 MSEK EU HORIZON 2020 GRANT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A UNIQUE INFLUENZA VACCINE

* GRANT, IS ESTIMATED TO BE RECOGNISED AS REVENUE EVENLY FROM H2 2020 THROUGH H2 2021