BRIEF-ExpreS2ion Announces Selection Of AGC Biologics As Manufacturing Partner For Covid-19 Vaccine; Provides Update To Program

April 24 (Reuters) - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB :

* EXPRES2ION ANNOUNCES SELECTION OF AGC BIOLOGICS AS MANUFACTURING PARTNER FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE AND PROVIDES UPDATE TO THE PROGRAM

* PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN ADAPTVAC AND AGC BIOLOGICS HAS POTENTIAL TO ADVANCE INITIATION OF FIRST CLINICAL TRIAL TO END OF 2020

* VACCINE FORMULATION IS CURRENTLY ON-GOING, AND CONSORTIUM HAS ALREADY INITIATED INITIAL IN VIVO EXPERIMENTS, WHICH WILL ALLOW SELECTION OF FINAL VACCINE CANDIDATE

* OUTCOME OF THESE CAN BE EXPECTED AT START OF Q3 2020