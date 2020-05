May 20 (Reuters) - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB :

* EXPRES2ION - INTERIM REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2020 PUBLISHED

* Q1 GROUP TURNOVER SEK 2.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 RESULT AFTER FINANCIAL ITEMS AMOUNTED TO -5,935 (-4,956) KSEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)