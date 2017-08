July 5 (Reuters) - EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB

* SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PHASE I AND INITIATION OF PHASE IIA CLINICAL TRIAL OF A UNIVERSAL MALARIA VACCINE PRODUCED IN EXPRES2

* Results Excpected in Late 2018

* PHASE I STUDY ASSESSED SAFETY OF VACCINE AND IMMUNE RESPONSE, AS WELL AS OPTIMAL DOSING REGIMEN OF VACCINE