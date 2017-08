June 28 (Reuters) - EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB

* SAYS THE FULLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY EXPRES2ION BIOTECHNOLOGIES APS THROUGH JOINT VENTURE HAS ACCELERATED DEVELOPMENT OF THERAPEUTIC AND PROPHYLACTIC VACCINES WITHIN SEGMENTS OF ONCOLOGY, INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND IMMUNOLOGICAL DISORDERS​

* ‍RISK-ADJUSTED NET PRESENT VALUE OF EXPRES2ION'S STAKE IN ADAPTVAC'S INITIAL PIPELINE IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN 50-100 MILLION SEK RANGE​