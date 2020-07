BRIEF-Expres2ion Biotech Holding Updates On Negotiations With Bavarian Nordic

July 8 (Reuters) - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB :

* EXPRES2ION PROVIDES UPDATE ON NEGOTIATIONS WITH BAVARIAN NORDIC AND PROGRESS TOWARDS CLINICAL PHASE I/IIA TRIAL

* ANNOUNCES THAT CVLP COVID-19 VACCINE LICENSE AGREEMENT NEGOTIATION BETWEEN ITS JOINT VENTURE ADAPTVAC AND BAVARIAN NORDIC IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE BEYOND PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TWO MONTHS’ TIME FRAME

* STILL EXPECTS VACCINE TO ENTER FIRST CLINICAL PHASE I/IIA SAFETY TRIAL BEFORE END OF 2020