BRIEF-Expres2ion enters multi-product agreement with US-based Integrated BioTherapeutics

July 17 (Reuters) - EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB:

* EXPRES2ION ENTERS MULTI-PRODUCT AGREEMENT WITH US-BASED INTEGRATED BIOTHERAPEUTICS FOR EXPANSION OF THEIR COMMERCIAL REAGENTS PORTFOLIO

* EXPRES2ION AND IBT DO NOT DISCLOSE FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENTS, WHICH CONSTITUTES A PART OF BOTH COMPANIES' GENERAL BUSINESS MODELS

* WHEN COLLABORATION IS FULLY IMPLEMENTED, EXPRES2ION EXPECTS TO GENERATE ANNUAL REVENUES OF UP TO 1.0 MILLION SEK AS A RESULT OF THESE AGREEMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)