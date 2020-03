March 16 (Reuters) - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB :

* EXPRES2ION REARRANGES ITS EVENT SCHEDULE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

* EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB - CO’S MAIN PRIORITY IS TO PROGRESS RAPIDLY WITH ONGOING EU HORIZON 2020-FUNDED COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT TOGETHER WITH REST OF CONSORTIUM MEMBERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)