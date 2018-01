Jan 16 (Reuters) - EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB :

* EXPRES2ION RESOLVES ON A PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS ISSUE TO ACCELERATE THE COMPANY‘S DEVELOPMENT

* ‍PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS ISSUE COMPRISES A MAXIMUM OF 2,400,403 SHARES

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF 8.00 SEK PER SHARE​

* - ‍UPON FULL SUBSCRIPTION OF RIGHTS ISSUE, CO WILL RAISE ABOUT MSEK 19,203,224 BEFORE ISSUE EXPENSES​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD: FEBRUARY 8 - 27 2018​