BRIEF-Expres2ion Signs Option To License Agreement With Adaptvac Regarding Unique Breast Cancer Vaccine

Feb 26 (Reuters) - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB :

* EXPRES2ION SIGNS OPTION TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ADAPTVAC REGARDING UNIQUE BREAST CANCER VACCINE

* EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB - OPTION PRICE ENTAILS NO UPFRONT FEE AND CAN MAXIMUM AMOUNT TO DKK 1.2M (SEK 1.7M) DURING FULL OPTION TERM.

* EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB - TERMS OF AGREEMENT WILL CONTAIN FINANCIAL CONSIDERATION TO ADAPTVAC IN FORM OF UPFRONT PAYMENT AT SIGNATURE OF DKK 2.5M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)