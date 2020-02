BRIEF-Expres2ion To Lead European COVID-19 Vaccine Consortium For Rapid Clinical Development

Feb 24 (Reuters) - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB:

* TO LEAD EUROPEAN COVID-19 VACCINE CONSORTIUM FOR RAPID CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

* WILL LEAD CONSORTIUM OF EUROPEAN EXPERT ENTITIES IN APPLYING FOR EU HORIZON 2020 AND COALITION FOR EPIDEMIC PREPAREDNESS INNOVATIONS (CEPI) GRANT CALLS FOR COVID-19 (SARS-COV-2) CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DEVELOPMENT

* CONSORTIUM INCLUDES ALL BENCH-TO-BEDSIDE EXPERTISE REQUIRED FOR RAPID CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 VACCINE THAT IS ALREADY UNDER DEVELOPMENT BY EXPRES2ION.

* AIM OF CONSORTIUM IS TO DEVELOP A COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE, INCLUDING PERFORMING PROOF-OF-CONCEPT NON-HUMAN PRIMATE (NHP) CHALLENGE STUDIES, AS WELL AS A PHASE I/IIA CLINICAL TRIAL

* AMBITIOUS AIM IS TO INITIATE CLINICAL INVESTIGATIONS WITHIN 12 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)