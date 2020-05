May 4 (Reuters) - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB:

* EXPRES2ION ANNOUNCES SUPPORTING AN ADVANTAGEOUS COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC ANTIBODY DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

* EXPRES(2)ION AND ITS JOINT VENTURE PARTNER ADAPTVAC ARE ENGAGED IN DEVELOPMENT OF A UNIQUE CAPSID VIRUS-LIKE PARTICLE (VLP) COVID-19 VACCINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)