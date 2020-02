Feb 25 (Reuters) - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB :

* EXPRES2ION’S JOINT VENTURE ADAPTVAC RECEIVES EUROSTARS GRANT TO FURTHER SUPPORT ITS HER2 VACCINE PROJECT AV001

* JOINT VENTURE ADAPTVAC HAS BEEN AWARDED A 0.6 MEUR EUROSTARS GRANT, OF WHICH ADAPTVAC DIRECTLY RECEIVES 1.3 MDKK (1.8 MSEK)

* EXPECTS TO RECEIVE 0.7 MDKK (1.0 MSEK) FROM THIS GRANT