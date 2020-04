BRIEF-Express Furloughing Most Store Associates

April 1 (Reuters) - Express Inc:

* EXPRESS, INC. PROVIDES ADDITIONAL COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATES

* EXPRESS INC - SUSPENDING MERIT PAY INCREASES FOR 2020

* EXPRESS INC - FURLOUGHING MOST STORE ASSOCIATES AND A NUMBER OF CORPORATE ASSOCIATES

* EXPRESS INC - SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCING EXPENSES, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND INVENTORY RECEIPTS

* EXPRESS INC - FREEZING HIRING FOR DURATION OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* EXPRESS INC - FURLOUGHING MOST STORE ASSOCIATES AND A NUMBER OF CORPORATE ASSOCIATES