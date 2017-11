BRIEF-Express Inc Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Express Inc:

* EXPRESS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 COMPS AT THE TOP END OF GUIDANCE; ANNOUNCES $150 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* Q3 REVENUE $498.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $488.7 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* - REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER $20 MILLION IN COST SAVINGS IN 2017

* - HURRICANE ACTIVITY NEGATIVELY IMPACTED Q3 NET SALES AND EPS BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PCT AND $0.02, RESPECTIVELY

* - NARROWS FULL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO $0.43 TO $0.47

* - QTRLY E-COMMERCE SALES INCREASED 23 PCT, ACCOUNTING FOR 24 PCT OF NET SALES

* - QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES (INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SALES) DECREASED 1 PCT

* - SEES 2017 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF NEGATIVE LOW SINGLE DIGITS

* - SEES 2017 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $58 MILLION TO $63 MILLION

* - SEES FY EPS $0.28 TO $0.32

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍$150 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZES CO TO REPURCHASE SHARES OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK USING COMPANY'S AVAILABLE CASH​