BRIEF-Express Inc Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.37

March 14 (Reuters) - Express Inc:

* EXPRESS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; INTRODUCES FIRST QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 1 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 SALES $693.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $686.9 MILLION

* ‍ACHIEVED TARGET OF $20 MILLION IN COST SAVINGS IN 2017​

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER $44 TO $54 MILLION IN TOTAL SAVINGS BY 2019

* INVENTORY WAS $266.3 MILLION AT END OF 2017 COMPARED TO $241.4 MILLION AT END OF 2016

* ‍DURING Q4 OF 2017, COMPANY RECOGNIZED A ONE-TIME GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $3.1 MILLION RELATED TO TAX REFORM​

* SEES Q1 2018 EPS BETWEEN LOSS OF $0.04 AND $0.00

* QTRLY E-COMMERCE SALES INCREASED 20% TO $203.3 MILLION

* ON A COMPARABLE SALES BASIS, QTRLY E-COMMERCE SALES INCREASED 17%

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 TO $65 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S