BRIEF-Express Scripts Holding Sees FY 2017 ADJ SHR $7.00 To $7.08

* EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING COMPANY UPDATES 2017 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.67 TO $7.87

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.00 TO $7.08

* EXPECTS 2017 FULL-YEAR TOTAL ADJUSTED CLAIMS FOR ITS CORE BUSINESS TO BE IN RANGE OF 1,158 MILLION TO 1,172 MILLION

* NARROWED PREVIOUSLY ISSUED CONSOLIDATED 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $7,370 MILLION TO $7,450 MILLION

* ESTIMATE THAT EVICORE ACQUISITION WILL GENERATE EBITDA OF $265 MILLION TO $285 MILLION IN 2018

* EVICORE ACQUISITION AND SALE OF UNITED BIOSOURCE ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN DECEMBER 2017

* ENTERPRISE VALUE INITIATIVE ESTIMATED TO COST ABOUT $600-$650 MILLION & TO DELIVER CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF NEARLY $1.2 BILLION BY 2021

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.01 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.65 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES CORE ESTIMATED REVENUE FOR 2018 OF $80,500 MILLION TO $83,000 MILLION

* SEES CONSOLIDATED ESTIMATED REVENUE FOR 2018 OF $99,000 MILLION TO $102,000 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $101.29 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY EXPECTS CORE 2017 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE IN RANGE OF $4,910 MILLION TO $4,970 MILLION

* SEES CORE ESTIMATED TOTAL ADJUSTED CLAIMS FOR 2018 OF 1,125 MILLION TO 1,165 MILLION

* SEES CONSOLIDATED ESTIMATED TOTAL ADJUSTED CLAIMS FOR 2018 OF 1,345 MILLION TO 1,395 MILLION