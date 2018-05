BRIEF-Express Scripts Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.77

May 2 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co:

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.76 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.18 TO $2.22

* QTRLY REVENUE $24,769.4 MILLION VERSUS $24,654.9 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS SAME EXCEPT FOR CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY ADJUSTED CLAIMS OF 340.1 MILLION, DOWN 3%

* CO HAS CURRENTLY SUSPENDED ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PURSUANT TO MERGER AGREEMENT WITH CIGNA

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $9.00 TO $9.14

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.29 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.32, REVENUE VIEW $101.10 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $24.79 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: