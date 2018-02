BRIEF-Express Scripts Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.16

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co:

* EXPRESS SCRIPTS ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.16

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.10

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.27 TO $9.47

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.73 TO $1.78

* QTRLY REVENUE $25,378.8 MILLION VERSUS $24,863.3 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $25.10 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍​EXPECTS TOTAL ADJUSTED CLAIMS FOR Q1 TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 335 MILLION TO 345 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED CLAIMS OF 355.8 MILLION, FLAT FROM 2016

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.74 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: