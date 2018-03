March 19 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co

* EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING SAYS IF CIGNA DEAL CLOSES IN 2018, 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN TO BE FUNDED AT 200% WITH NO PRORATION - SEC FILING

* EXPRESS SCRIPTS-IF CIGNA DEAL NOT CLOSED IN 2018, FINANCIAL TARGETS SET AT START OF YEAR TO BE USED TO DETERMINE FUNDING OF 2018 BONUS FOR Q1 2019 PAYOUT