BRIEF-Express scripts to acquire Evicore Healthcare for $3.6 bln
October 10, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Express scripts to acquire Evicore Healthcare for $3.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co

* Express Scripts to acquire Evicore Healthcare; accelerates company’s shift to patient benefit management

* Express Scripts Holding Co - deal for ‍$3.6 billion​

* Express Scripts Holding Co - ‍expects acquisition to be accretive to adjusted diluted earnings per share in its first full year of operation​

* Express Scripts Holding - ‍acquiring Evicore from current investors including General Atlantic, TA Associates, and Ridgemont Equity Partners​

* Express Scripts Holding Co says ‍Evicore will operate as a standalone business unit within Express Scripts​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

