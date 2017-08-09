FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ExpressJet airlines announces contract realignment and long-term plan
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-ExpressJet airlines announces contract realignment and long-term plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SkyWest Inc-

* ExpressJet Airlines announces contract realignment and long-term plan

* SkyWest Inc- ‍long-term agreement secured with United Airlines​

* SkyWest Inc- ‍expressjet has secured a new, five-year extension of its united airlines erj145 contract, effective Jan. 1, 2018 through dec. 31, 2022​

* SkyWest Inc- ‍financial terms of agreement of united airlines. Agreement were not disclosed ​

* SkyWest Inc- ‍expressjet, delta air lines agreed to initiate wind-down of its remaining dual-class flying agreement under delta connection brand​

* SkyWest Inc - ‍aircraft financed by delta, including all crj900s, will be returned to delta beginning in q4 2017​

* SkyWest Inc- ‍expressjet has secured an agreement with american airlines to transition eight additional crj700s to its american eagle operation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.