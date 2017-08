July 28 (Reuters) - EXPRIVIA SPA:

* SIGNS LEGALLY BINDING AGREEMENTS BETWEEN ALL PARTIES INVOLVED IN THE RECAPITALIZATION OF ITALTEL S.P.A

* WITH AN INVESTMENT OF 25 MILLION EURO EXPRIVIA WILL ACQUIRE A STAKE OF 81% OF COMPANY'S ORDINARY CAPITAL

* ACQUISITION OF CONTROL OF ITALTEL BY EXPRIVIA WILL BE COMPLETED IN CONTEXT OF RECAPITALIZATION OF COMPANY FOR 115 MILLION EURO