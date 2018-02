BRIEF-Extended Stay America Posts Q4 Adj. EPS Of $0.19

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc:

* EXTENDED STAY AMERICA ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 2.3 PERCENT TO $302.5 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* ‍INCREASED PAIRED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY $100 MILLION​

* ‍COMPARABLE HOTEL REVPAR GREW 3.3% IN Q4​

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO OF $0.40 PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $180 MILLION TO $210 MLN‍​

* EXPECTS TO REMAIN APPROXIMATELY LEVERAGE NEUTRAL AS A RESULT OF RECENT TRANSACTIONS​

* EXTENDED STAY AMERICA - FOR QUARTER, ‍PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE CHARGE OF $4.1 MILLION FROM 2017 TAX CUT AND JOBS ACT, OR $0.02 PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE ​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $300.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S