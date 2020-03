BRIEF-Extended Stay America Provides Guidance Update

March 12 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc:

* EXTENDED STAY AMERICA PROVIDES GUIDANCE UPDATE

* EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UPDATED ITS Q1 2020 GUIDANCE AND WITHDREW PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* EXTENDED STAY AMERICA - NOW EXPECTS Q1 REVPAR GROWTH, ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL LIKELY BE MODESTLY BELOW LOW END OF FEBRUARY 26, 2020 GUIDANCE RANGE

* EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC SAYS EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2020 TO BE SOMEWHAT LOWER THAN OUR FEBRUARY GUIDANCE

* EXTENDED STAY AMERICA - UPDATED ITS Q1 GUIDANCE AND WITHDREW 2020 GUIDANCE IN LIGHT OF ONGOING IMPACT OF GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* EXTENDED STAY AMERICA - EFFORT TO ENSURE CASH POSITION REMAINS STRONG, INTENDS TO FULLY DRAW $400 MILLION IN REVOLVER CAPACITY