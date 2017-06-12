FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Extended Stay America resolves lawsuit over trade secrets with competitors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc

* Extended Stay America says has resolved lawsuit it brought last fall against a competitors over "alleged misappropriation of confidential trade secrets"

* Extended Stay America - defendants to pay co $1.2 million in damages, costs, including requirement for ruby repay to co part of severance payment from co

* Extended Stay America Inc - defendants have also agreed to an injunction that requires "destruction or return" of all of ESA's confidential information

* Extended Stay America Inc - defendants have also agreed to an injunction that prohibits future use of any ESA confidential information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

