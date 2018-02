Feb 26 (Reuters) - Extendicare Inc:

* EXTENDICARE ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE LYNDE CREEK RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

* EXTENDICARE - TO BUY LYNDE CREEK RETIREMENT COMMUNITY FOR $34.5 MILLION

* EXTENDICARE - OPERATIONS INVOLVED IN DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO AFFO