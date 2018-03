BRIEF-Extendicare Announces Public Offering Of $110 Mln Of Convertible Debentures And Redemption Of Its Series 2012 6.00% Convertible Debentures

March 26 (Reuters) - Extendicare Inc:

* EXTENDICARE ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $110 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES AND REDEMPTION OF ITS SERIES 2012 6.00% CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

* EXTENDICARE INC - TO ISSUE ‍$110 MILLION 5.00% CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 30, 2025​

* EXTENDICARE - PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PARTIALLY FUND REDEMPTION OF CO’S OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE SEPT 30,2019

* EXTENDICARE INC - ‍DEBENTURES​ HAVE CONVERSION PRICE OF $12.25