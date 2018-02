Feb 28 (Reuters) - Extendicare Inc:

* EXTENDICARE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS

* EXTENDICARE INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $281.4 MILLION UP 1.6%

* EXTENDICARE INC QTRLY AFFO BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.178

* EXTENDICARE INC QTRLY AFFO EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.171