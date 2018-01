Jan 11 (Reuters) - Extendicare Inc:

* EXTENDICARE ANNOUNCES THE RENEWAL OF ITS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* EXTENDICARE INC - RECEIVED APPROVAL OF TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE TO RENEW NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID FOR UP TO 8.8 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES

* EXTENDICARE INC - PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JANUARY 15, 2018 AND WILL TERMINATE ON JANUARY 14, 2019