April 24 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC :

* LSE- SIMON COLLINS, EXTERNAL REVIEWER CONSIDERS THAT, EVEN WITH HINDSIGHT THE BOARD DID NOT “ACT IMPROPERLY” IN FORMER CEO DEPARTURE PROCEEDINGS

* LSE- SIMON COLLINS, EXTERNAL REVIEWER CONSIDERS ALTERNATIVE APPROACHES TO MR ROLET'S SUCCESSION WOULD STILL HAVE CAUSED DISRUPTION FOR THE GROUP