BRIEF-Exterran Corp announces impact from Hurricane Harvey

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Exterran Corp

* Exterran Corp announces impact from Hurricane Harvey

* Exterran Corp - no material damage was reported to company’s two Houston-area manufacturing facilities

* Exterran Corp - ‍Q3 2017 oil and gas product sales revenue and gross margin lowered due to factory downtime​

* Exterran Corp - ‍estimate production downtime will result in up to $20 million of revenue, up to $3 million in gross margin shifting from Q3 to future periods​

* Exterran Corp - delayed revenue and gross margin will impact company’s oil and gas product sales segment

* Exterran Corp - Houston facilities are back to full production

* Exterran Corp - no material changes to other line items are anticipated