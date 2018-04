April 17 (Reuters) - Exterran Corp:

* EXTERRAN CORPORATION SELLS PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT ASSETS

* ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS NORTH AMERICAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT (PEQ) ASSETS

* SALE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT TO EXTERRAN

* SALE IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SUMMER OF 2018 AND WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT TO EXTERRAN

* AN ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT (APA) WAS SIGNED APRIL 16, 2018 WITH TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT ACQUISITION, LLC