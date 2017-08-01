BRIEF-Extra Space Storage Q2 FFO per share $1.08

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Extra Space Storage Inc

* Extra Space Storage Inc. reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 FFO per share $1.08

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.09

* Extra Space Storage Inc sees 2017 same-store property revenue growth 4.25% to 5.00%

* Extra Space Storage Inc sees 2017 same-store property noi growth 4.75% to 6.00%

* Extra Space Storage Inc Qtrly increased same-store revenue by 5.2% and same-store net operating income ("noi")

* Extra Space Storage Inc sees 2017 funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders $ 4.21 to $ 4.28

* Extra Space Storage Inc sees 2017 funds from operations as adjusted attributable to common stockholders $ 4.25 to $ 4.32

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: